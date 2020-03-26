Chicago Baseball
Chicago White Sox

White Sox Share Hopeful Message on What Would Have Been Opening Day

"The game has changed but our strength and community never will," the video said

By Molly Walsh

NBCUniversal, Inc.

The Chicago White Sox released a video Thursday, on what would have been Opening Day, to let fans know baseball will return, despite the temporary shutdown due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The video features fans and players singing, cheering and sharing what they miss about the baseball season.

"The game has changed but our strength and community never will," the video says, while showing an aerial view of Guaranteed Rate Field and the Chicago skyline. "Our passion will help us through this."

The White Sox would have been celebrating Opening Day with their first home game at Guaranteed Rate against the Kansas City Royals.

Major League Baseball cancelled the remainder of its spring training games earlier this month and announced that the start of the 2020 regular season would be delayed by at least two weeks amid the national emergency over the coronavirus pandemic.

"No matter how far apart we are now, we will come together to change the game," the video said.

