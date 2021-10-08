White Sox ALDS Lineup: José Abreu Back at First Base in Game 2

Abreu back at first base in Game 2 of ALDS originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

HOUSTON – José Abreu moved from designated hitter to first base in the White Sox lineup Friday for Game 2 of the ALDS.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

“I wore this so I could hide the bruises,” manager Tony La Russa joked, pulling at his long sleeve shirt, “I had him as the DH (originally), and he beat me up a little, and he’s playing first base."

After dealing with a non-COVID-19 illness this week, Abreu started at DH on Thursday in the White Sox’ 6-1 loss at Minute Maid Park. He was questionable to play through pregame batting practice and then went 2-for-4 with the team’s only RBI.

"He feels good to go," La Russ said of Abreu. "He’s being very honest. He was good to play yesterday, so we all trust him."

White Sox rookie Gavin Sheets filled in for Abreu at first base on Thursday, but with the Astros left-hander Franber Valdez on the mound Friday, Andrew Vaughn replaces Sheets in the batting order. With Abreu back at first base, Vaughn is set to DH.

Here is the White Sox lineup, behind Game 2 starter Lucas Giolito:

SS Tim Anderson

CF Luis Robert

DH José Abreu

C Yasmani Grandal

LF Eloy Jiménez

3B Yoán Moncada

1B Andrew Vaughn

2B Leury García

RF Adam Engel

SP Lucas Giolito

Click here to follow the White Sox Talk Podcast.