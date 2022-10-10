Jed Hoyer: Cubs to Tender Willson Contreras Qualifying Offer

Cubs to tender Willson Contreras qualifying offer originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

As expected, the Cubs will tender catcher and pending free agent Willson Contreras a qualifying offer, team president Jed Hoyer said Monday.

“We’ll obviously make him a qualifying offer and we’ll continue that dialogue,” Hoyer said. “We’ve talked to Willson. We’ve talked to his representatives.

“I don’t want to make any assumptions there.”

Contreras’ future was a storyline throughout the 2022 season. The Cubs shopped him leading up to the trade deadline but ultimately hung on to him.

He's set to become a free agent for the first time in his career following seven seasons with the Cubs and 14 overall in the organization.

If Contreras declines the qualifying offer — a one-year deal worth around $19 million — the Cubs will receive draft pick compensation.

“I had a great conversation with Willson the other day," Hoyer said. "We've always had a really good relationship. I admire how he competes, and I admire the passion."

