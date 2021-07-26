Cubs Reportedly Trade Pitcher Andrew Chafin to Oakland A's

The Chicago Cubs are likely going to sell off several players in the coming days, and they have reportedly made another move on Monday, dealing reliever Andrew Chafin to the Oakland Athletics.

Mark Feinsand of MLB.com was first to report that the deal was close, and The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal and ESPN’s Jeff Passan confirmed that the deal was completed, pending physicals:

Oakland’s deal for left-handed reliever Andrew Chafin won’t be official until the teams review the medicals of the players involved, sources tell ESPN, but if completed it gives the A’s the high-leverage arm they’ve sought. He’s been fantastic. @feinsand and @Ken_Rosenthal on it. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) July 27, 2021

According to Rosenthal, the Cubs will acquire outfielder Greg Deichmann as part of the deal. The 26-year-old outfielder is the ninth-ranked prospect in the A’s system, according to MLB Pipeline.

In 59 games with Triple-A Las Vegas, Deichmann has hit four home runs, driven in 34 RBI’s, and is batting .300 on the season.

Chafin was acquired by the Cubs last season in a deal with the Arizona Diamondbacks, and signed back with the team prior to this season. He posted an 0-2 record for the Cubs, but had a sparkling 2.06 ERA and 37 strikeouts to go along with 12 walks.

Chafin has a $5.25 million mutual option for 2022.

The reliever had endeared himself to Cubs fans with his YouTube channel and his outgoing personality. Now, the 31-year-old is heading to the Bay Area to help the A’s, who are five and a half games behind the Houston Astros in the American League West. The A’s have a one and a half game lead on the Seattle Mariners for the American League’s second wild card spot.