Cubs Place Brad Wieck on Injured List, Call Up Ryan Tepera

Just two days into the season, the Chicago Cubs have already been forced to make a roster move due to injury, as left-handed reliever Brad Wieck was placed on the 10-day injured list.

Wieck, who pitched Saturday for the Cubs, is dealing with a strained right hamstring, the team announced in a press release. The reliever gave up two runs and surrendered a hit and a walk in his lone appearance this season.

The Cubs announced that Wieck will replaced on the club’s active roster by right-handed reliever Ryan Tepera, who was assigned to the team’s South Bend alternate site earlier this week.

Tepera signed a one-year contract with the Cubs during the offseason after five seasons with the Toronto Blue Jays. After returning from an elbow ailment last September, he posted a 3.38 ERA in 11 appearances to wrap up the campaign.

The Cubs will finish up a three game series against the Milwaukee Brewers with the rubber match of the series Sunday. First pitch is set for 1:20 p.m. on Marquee Sports Network.