Cubs Place Brad Wieck on Injured List, Call Up Ryan Tepera

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – SEPTEMBER 02: Brad Wieck #38 of the Chicago Cubs pitches against the Seattle Mariners at Wrigley Field on September 02, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois.

Just two days into the season, the Chicago Cubs have already been forced to make a roster move due to injury, as left-handed reliever Brad Wieck was placed on the 10-day injured list.

Wieck, who pitched Saturday for the Cubs, is dealing with a strained right hamstring, the team announced in a press release. The reliever gave up two runs and surrendered a hit and a walk in his lone appearance this season.

The Cubs announced that Wieck will replaced on the club’s active roster by right-handed reliever Ryan Tepera, who was assigned to the team’s South Bend alternate site earlier this week.

Tepera signed a one-year contract with the Cubs during the offseason after five seasons with the Toronto Blue Jays. After returning from an elbow ailment last September, he posted a 3.38 ERA in 11 appearances to wrap up the campaign.

The Cubs will finish up a three game series against the Milwaukee Brewers with the rubber match of the series Sunday. First pitch is set for 1:20 p.m. on Marquee Sports Network.

