Cubs Announce New Food, Drink Options at Wrigley Field

Small Cheval coming to Wrigley bleachers originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Wrigley Field will feature some new amenities for Cubs fans to enjoy this season. The team announced several new food and drink options on Thursday, plus a new trophy room where fans can see the hardware from the 2016 World Series victory.

The big ticket items the Cubs announced are a Small Cheval burger stand opening in the bleachers, and the “NÜTRL Zone”ー an outdoor terrace that will offer concessions created in partnership with NÜTRL vodka seltzers. The NÜTRL Zone will be on top of the upcoming DraftKings Sportsbook.

In addition, the Cubs announced the following new concessions:

– Crispy Chicken Bao Bun: Crispy chicken thigh, Thai chili sauce, baby arugula, cucumber and carrot on a bao bun.

– Greek Loaded Fries: Gyro meat, feta cheese, Kalamata olives, tomatoes, red onions, pepperoncini and feta cream sauce on a bed of crispy steak fries in a souvenir helmet.

– Burger Brat: Split bratwurst filled with brat-seasoned ground beef, cheddar cheese, yellow mustard and sauerkraut on a brioche bun.

– Crispy Chicken Torta: Homestyle crispy chicken, mayo ancho cabbage, cotija cheese on a torta roll.

– Quesabirria: Barbacoa, Spanish onions, Chihuahua cheese on a crispy flour tortilla with ancho chili sauce.

– Souvenir Beer Bat: 26 oz. souvenir cup can be filled with beer selection

The new trophy room will be open to fans only on gamedays and will be located inside the marquee gate entrance.

In addition, the Cubs will have promotions for their first two games of the season. On Opening Day, the first 10,000 fans will receive a commemorative pin. For game two, the first 10,000 fans will receive a picnic blanket.

The Cubs open their season at home on Mar. 30 with a three-game series against the Brewers.

