Baseball Hall of Fame: Former White Sox AJ Pierzynski, Jake Peavy Enter 1st Year of Eligibility

Several prominent former members of the Chicago White Sox will be on this year’s ballot for the Baseball Hall of Fame, the Baseball Writers Association of America announced Monday.

Two players with ties to the team will enter their first year of eligibility on the 2022 ballot, including catcher AJ Pierzynski, who was a member of the 2005 World Series-winning squad.

Pierzynski spent eight years with the White Sox, hitting 118 home runs and driving in 460 RBI’s. In all, he finished his career with 188 home runs and 909 RBI’s in 19 seasons in the big leagues.

Also entering his first year on the ballot is starting pitcher Jake Peavy, who spent parts of five seasons on the South Side. Peavy, the 2007 National League Cy Young Award winner, posted a record of 36-29 and a 4.00 ERA in his White Sox career.

Both players will need to receive votes on at least 5% of ballots cast in order to remain on the ballot next year.

One player who did hit that threshold in his first year of eligibility was pitcher Mark Buehrle, who enters his second year of eligibility after receiving 11% of the vote last year. In 12 seasons with the White Sox, Buehrle posted a record of 161-119, along with a 3.83 ERA. He threw a perfect game and a no-hitter with the Sox, and captured four Gold Gloves.

He finished fifth in Cy Young Award voting in 2005, with a 16-8 record and a 3.12 ERA for the eventual World Series champions.

A handful of other players with White Sox ties will also be on the ballot. Outfielder Sammy Sosa, entering his 10th and final year of eligibility, played for three seasons with the White Sox, collecting 28 home runs and stealing 52 bases.

He received votes on 17% of ballots last year.

Outfielder Andruw Jones, known for his years of dominance with the Atlanta Braves, is also back on the ballot. He appeared in 107 games with the White Sox in 2010, hitting 19 home runs. He collected 434 home runs in 2,196 career games.

Infielder Omar Vizquel is joining Jones in the pair’s fifth year on the ballot. Last year Vizquel received votes on 49.1% of ballots. He played in parts of two seasons with the White Sox, appearing in 166 games and slashing .268/.324/.323.

Voters from the BBWAA will be allowed to choose up to 10 players from this year’s ballot. Any player receiving votes on at least 75% of ballots will be inducted into the Hall of Fame, although none were voted in last season.

Results from balloting will be announced on Jan. 25.

Notable first-year players are Alex Rodriguez, David Ortiz, Ryan Howard and Jimmy Rollins. Mark Teixeira and Prince Fielder will also be in their first years on the ballot.