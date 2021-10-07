Barack Obama Shouts Out White Sox as ALDS Vs. Astros Kicks Off

Obama shouts out White Sox, shares excitement as ALDS begins originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago
The White Sox kicked off their quest for a World Series title Thursday and received a message of encouragement from their most famous fan.
President Barack Obama shouted out the Sox on Twitter as Game 1 of the ALDS vs. the Astros got underway, sharing his excitement to see the South Siders back in the postseason.
Obama also highlighted another exciting Sox moment from 2021, referencing Tim Anderson's walk-off home run in the Field of Dreams Game.
Obama, a diehard Sox fan, was an Illinois senator during their last title run, throwing out a ceremonial first pitch during the 2005 ALCS.
He was in office when the Cubs won the World Series in 2016, joking he was their biggest supporter among the South Side faithful when the Cubs visited the White House in January 2017.
Chicago Baseball
"Among Sox fans, I'm the Cubs' No. 1 fan," Obama said.
Perhaps we'll see him on the South Side again at some point this October.