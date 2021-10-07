Chicago Baseball

Barack Obama

Barack Obama Shouts Out White Sox as ALDS Vs. Astros Kicks Off

By Tim Stebbins

Obama shouts out White Sox, shares excitement as ALDS begins originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The White Sox kicked off their quest for a World Series title Thursday and received a message of encouragement from their most famous fan.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

President Barack Obama shouted out the Sox on Twitter as Game 1 of the ALDS vs. the Astros got underway, sharing his excitement to see the South Siders back in the postseason.

Obama also highlighted another exciting Sox moment from 2021, referencing Tim Anderson's walk-off home run in the Field of Dreams Game.

Obama, a diehard Sox fan, was an Illinois senator during their last title run, throwing out a ceremonial first pitch during the 2005 ALCS.

He was in office when the Cubs won the World Series in 2016, joking he was their biggest supporter among the South Side faithful when the Cubs visited the White House in January 2017. 

Chicago Baseball

Lance Lynn 2 hours ago

White Sox Pitcher Lance Lynn's Struggles Against Astros Continue in Game 1 of ALDS

Yoan Moncada 2 hours ago

White Sox' Eloy Jiménez, Yoan Moncada Break Out Smooth Dance Moves

"Among Sox fans, I'm the Cubs' No. 1 fan," Obama said.

Perhaps we'll see him on the South Side again at some point this October.

Click here to follow the White Sox Talk Podcast.

Download
Download MyTeams Today!
Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

Barack ObamaChicago White SoxHouston Astros
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us