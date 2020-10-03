The New England Patriots-Kansas City Chiefs game scheduled for Sunday has been postponed, the NFL announced Saturday, while Pats quarterback Cam Newton has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to a report from ESPN.

Patriots’ QB Cam Newton tested positive and is out for Sunday’s game vs. Kansas City, per @FieldYates and me. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 3, 2020

ESPN's Adam Schefter, citing a source, said the Patriots have been doing "mass testing and re-testing" and so far no spread has been reported to others players or staff.

The NFL announced around noon on Saturday that the game has been postponed and will now be played on Monday or Tuesday instead.

New from the NFL pic.twitter.com/UyUAMKI0qE — Brian McCarthy (@NFLprguy) October 3, 2020

The team confirmed in a statement only that "a Patriots player" tested positive and has entered self-quarantine. They did not name the player.

Statement from the New England Patriots. pic.twitter.com/eSTUukh5vl — New England Patriots (@Patriots) October 3, 2020

The Patriots said several additional players, coaches and staff who have been in close contact with the player were tested Saturday morning and were negative for COVID-19.

"The health and safety of our team, as well as our opponent, are of highest priority," the Patriots said in their statement.

Ahead of the Patriots-Seahawks matchup on Sunday Night Football, New England's new starting quarterback discussed his excitement to travel for his first road game as a Patriot.

The Kansas City Chiefs haven't made any announcements the positive test or tests referred to in the NFL's news release.

Newton, the 2015 NFL MVP, had led the team to a 2-1 start since replacing departed free agent Tom Brady this offseason. He was signed to an incentive-laden one-year deal worth up to $7.5 million over the summer after being released by the Carolina Panthers.

Brian Hoyer was the Patriots' active backup quarterback for the first three games of the season, with Jarrett Stidham listed as inactive all three weeks.