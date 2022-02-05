Team USA will be looking to score its first medals of the 2022 Winter Olympics and some local athletes will be vying for their shot at gold.

Figure skating will also soon take center, well, ice once again as the U.S. looks to maintain its lead.

Here are the latest updates from the Winter Games Saturday night and Sunday morning.

Team USA Looks to Hold Onto Lead in Team Figure Skating Events

Team USA enters Saturday's figure skating team competitions in the lead following stunning performances from the team's biggest stars, but can they hold onto it?

Saturday's events will feature two additional competitions before the final team competitions end in the first figure skating medal in Beijing Sunday.

Date/Time (CT) Event TV/Streaming Sat | Feb 5 | 7:30 p.m. CT 🏅 Team Event - Women's SP, Pairs FS NBC | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com

US Snowboarders Aim for Gold

There are a number of medal events taking place today on Day 2, beginning with the women's snowboarding slopestyle final, which will take place at 7:30 p.m. CT.

Team USA snowboarder Jamie Anderson began her Olympic slopestyle title defense at the 2022 Winter Olympics on Friday night.

Anderson, who has won each of the two golds awarded in the event since it debuted at the 2014 Sochi Games, placed fifth in the slopestyle qualification and was one of three Americans who advanced to the final. Team USA members Julia Marino and Hailey Langland also qualified.

Date/Time Event Network/Stream Sat, 2/5

7:30p CT 🏅 Women's Slopestyle Final USA | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com

Local Ski Jumpers Look to Soar Into Medal Contention

The men's individual normal hill will hold its final events as three local skiers aim to soar into medal contention.

All three of the Chicago area's Olympic ski jumpers - Casey Larson, Kevin Bickner and Patrick Gasienica - qualified for the next event. The first round begins at 7 a.m. CT.

Team USA Continues Mixed Doubles Curling Competition

Team USA will take on the Czech Republic for mixed doubles in curling on Saturday night at 7:05 p.m. CT.

Mixed Doubles Round Robin: USA vs CZE 2/5/2022 8:05 p.m. CNBC, Peacock, and NBCOlympics.com

A second game will take place between USA and Switzerland at 6:05 a.m. CT.

Mixed Doubles Round Robin: SUI vs USA 2/6/2022 7:05 a.m. Peacock and NBCOlympics.com

Team USA Without Medal After Day 1 of Olympic Competition in Beijing

The first American medal at the 2022 Winter Olympics will have to wait to be celebrated after Team USA went medal-less on Day 1 of competition in Beijing.

The United States had a few podium opportunities Saturday morning. Freestyle skier Nick Page finished fifth in the men's mogul final and cross country skier Jessie Diggins finished sixth in the women’s 7.5km skiathlon.

Shaun White Says 2022 Olympics Will Be His Final Competition

American snowboarder Shaun White, who became the face of the sport by winning three gold medals, said on Saturday the 2022 Winter Olympics would be his last snowboarding competition and that he would retire from all contests.

"I think this will be my, well this will be my last competition too, which is pretty special," White, 35, told a news conference.

White, competing at his fifth Games, had already said 2022 would be his last appearance on the Olympic stage.

