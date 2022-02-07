Where and How to Watch the 2022 Winter Olympics: TV, Streaming Schedule Tonight

The stage is set for not one but two epic Olympic showdowns Monday night as heated battles are expected in both men's figure skating and women's hockey.

As figure skaters gear up for what is expected to be a gold medal fight like no other, women's hockey is expected to preview what's in store for medal rounds, while giving fans their first taste of Olympic rivalry.

Here's what to watch in the next 24 hours in Beijing and how you can watch it live.

Alpine Skiing

Just 24 hours after a thrilling men’s downhill electrified “The Rock”, the Olympic field of speed skiers returns to the Yanqing Alpine Skiing Center for the men’s super-G, live on NBC Primetime Monday night.

The men's super-G is scheduled to begin at the stroke of 11 a.m. local time in Beijing, 9 p.m. CT in the U.S.

Network Start time Stream Link NBC Primetime 9 p.m. CT HERE World Feed 9 p.m. CT HERE

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Figure skating

The first individual skating event will kick off Monday as the U.S. looks to nab its first gold medal in the men's singles event, but Team USA will look a little different heading into the evening.

That's because Vincent Zhou will no longer be able to compete after the American figure skater tested positive for COVID-19.

Still, the U.S. faces a huge chance at gold in the two-day competition, which showcases one of the most anticipated head-to-head contests of the Games: Nathan Chen and Yuzuru Hanyu. Suburban Chicago skater Jason Brown will also be making his Beijing debut during the competition.

Date/Time (CT) Event TV/Streaming Mon | Feb 7 | 7:15 p.m. Men's Singles Short Program NBC, USA | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com

Freestyle Skiing

Freeski Big Air made its Olympic debut at Big Air Shougang on Monday morning in Beijing.

The women’s Freeski Big Air qualifying featured 26 athletes with 12 advancing to the Olympic final.

The event took a lot of twists and turns as the standings changed each of the three rounds. Ultimately, Canada’s Megan Oldham came out on top with a final score of 171.25.

France's Tess Ledeux, who was at the top of the leaderboard after her first run, finished second overall with a final score of 171.00. Anastasia Tatalina of the ROC finished third with a final score of 163.25.

The lone American to qualify for the Freeski Big Air Final was Darian Stevens, who took eighth place with a final score of 152.00.

The women's Freeski Big Air Final is Monday, Feb. 7 at 8 p.m. CT. It can be watched in primetime and streamed on Peacock and below:

Women's hockey

Heading into the 2022 Winter Olympics, it was anticipated that the United States and Canada would be the last two teams standing to fight for the gold medal in women's ice hockey.

With the preliminary round about to wrap up, it's clearer than ever that it likely will be those two yet again playing in the gold medal game.

The U.S. and Canada face off against each other in the preliminary round finale.

Faceoff is set for Monday at 10:10 p.m. CST. The game will air on USA starting at 11:15 p.m. and can be streamed live in real-time on Peacock and via the link below.

Snowboarding

Viewers are in for another night of snowboarding as the parallel giant slalom event for both men and women kicks off with qualifications and elimination runs beginning at 8:40 p.m. CT and final runs start at 12:30 a.m. CT Tuesday.

Cross-Country Skiing

Next up are the men's and women’s individual sprint finals in cross-country skiing at 2 a.m. CST. This will air on USA and Peacock and can be streamed below:

Biathlon

The men’s 20km individual biathlon will begin at 2:30 a.m. CST. This will air on USA started at 3:35 a.m. Stream it live here:

Curling

The first curling medals will be awarded in the mixed doubles event.

Mixed Doubles Bronze Medal 2/8/2022 12:05 a.m. CT Peacock and NBCOlympics.com Mixed Doubles Gold Medal 2/8/2022 6:05 a.m. CT Peacock and NBCOlympics.com

Speed skating

Local skater Emery Lehman, who is from Oak Park, will make his Beijing debut in the men's 1500m.

Lehman is making his third trip to the Olympics. He earned eighth place in the team pursuit and 21st in the 5,000-meter race in the 2018 Games. In 2014 at Sochi, the then-17-year-old was the youngest male member on the U.S. roster and produced the team's best results with a 10th place finish in the 10,000-meter and a 16th place finish in the 5,000 meter.

Date/Time (ET) Event TV/Streaming Tue | Feb 8 | 5:30 a.m. Men’s 1500m USA | STREAM | PEACOCK

Luge

Women’s singles luge (runs 3 and 4) will begin at 5:50 a.m. CST. This will air live on USA and can be streamed below: