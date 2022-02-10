Watch: Shaun White Takes His Final Runs in Olympic Competition

Snowboarder Shaun White has had one of the greatest careers of any winter sports athlete, and he said goodbye to Olympic competition on Friday as he competed in the halfpipe final in Beijing.

White, who has three gold medals to his credit, didn’t get back on the medal stand this time, falling on his last run and finishing just outside of the top three spots.

White took a more cautious approach to his first run, but put up a solid score to kick off the final competition:

His second run was his best, scoring an 85 and vaulting him into second place:

Third run ended with a fall, but he gave the crowd a final salute as he made his way off the halfpipe:

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

White ultimately finished in fourth place, just 2.25 points out of a bronze medal finish.