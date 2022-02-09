Olympic Figure Skating: Nathan Chen Aims to Become 2nd American Man to Win Gold Medal in 30 Years

American figure skater Nathan Chen is in the driver’s seat as he hopes to take home a gold medal in the men’s figure skating event on Thursday, and he could join some elite company if he’s able to claim the title.

Chen, who posted a world-record short program score of 113.97 earlier this week, holds a lead of nearly six points over Japan’s Yuma Kagiyama heading into the free skate.

Fellow American Jason Brown enters the competition in sixth place after posting a personal-best score of 97.24 in the short program.

If Chen or Brown ends up winning the gold medal, they would be the first American man to capture that prize since 2010, when Evan Lysacek bested the field in Vancouver.

Prior to Lysacek, the last American man to win a gold medal in Olympic figure skating was Brian Boitano, who did so in Calgary in 1988.

In all, six American men have captured gold medals in Olympic figure skating, with Dick Button, Hayes Alan Jenkins, David Jenkins and Scott Hamilton also winning the event.

Brown and Chen could also join the list of Americans who have won medals in the event, with only two having done so in the last 30 years. In addition to Lysacek’s gold medal in 2010, Timothy Goebel won the bronze medal during the 2002 Olympics in Salt Lake City.

The figure skating free skate will begin at 7:30 p.m. Central time, and will air on USA Network and on NBC Primetime.