Some patriots hoist their flags – others wear them. Athletes at the 2022 Winter Games in Beijing showed off their national pride at the February 4th opening ceremony wearing subtle accessories, full outfits and everything in between.
All the world's a stage for Italy at the Winter Games as their athletes wear their pride on their sleeve – literally! Athletes sported cowled capes made in the color of the national flag during the Parade of Nations in Beijing.
Not to be outdone by Italy, French athletes sported winter jackets designed to look like the French flag at the Parade of Nations.
Athletes from Team Great Britain opted for a little more subtlety, wearing the Union Jack as jumpers instead.
Enkhtuul Ariunsanaa and Achbadrakh Batmunkh of Mongolia wore deels – traditional Mongolian tunics – to represent their country during the Parade of Nations.
Team Columbia, including flag bearers Laura Gomez and Carlos Andres Quintana, chose to wear the Andean ruana during the Parade of Nations as a symbol of their national dress. If they look familiar, they should – modern designers have adapted the ruana into four-cornered shawls seen on fashionistas and office workers during the fall and winter.
New Zealand's flag bearers Finn Bilous and Alice Robinson wore traditional Maōri cloaks for their entrance at the Parade of Nations as a nod to the country's Indigenous origins.
Who wore it better? After Tonga's Pita Taufatofua announced his absence from this year's Olympic games, sledder Nathan Crumpton decided to follow the tradition with his own lavalava – a Polynesian staple – representing American Samoa in Beijing.
Team Mexico's athletes paid a modern homage to their home country, wearing calaveras – sugar skull – themed jackets. Sugar skulls are commonly seen during Day of the Dead festivities.
Denmark opted for the subtle touch: Danish athletes sported the national flag as masks for the Parade of Nations instead of becoming walking flags themselves. Practical!
Team USA's turn in the opening ceremony might be one of the most subtle yet: athletes at the opening ceremony's Parade of Nations wore uniforms designed by American designer Ralph Lauren bearing the country's official colors. The design was
inspired by themes from NASA.