Joe Biden

Tara Reade Calls on Biden To ‘Be Held Accountable’ and Exit the Race

In her first on-camera interview since the former vice president “unequivocally” denied the sexual assault allegation, Reade says she's willing to be questioned under oath

Donald Thompson/AP

The former Senate staffer accusing Joe Biden of sexually assaulting her 27 years ago is calling on him to “step forward and be held accountable,” in her first on-camera interview since the former vice president “unequivocally” denied her allegation.

“You and I were there, Joe Biden,” the staffer, Tara Reade, told Megyn Kelly in a clip of the interview posted to Twitter Thursday. “You should not be running on character for the president of the United States.” When asked if Biden should drop out of the race, Reade said, "I wish he would."

This article tagged under:

Joe Bidenpresidential electionElection 2020
