Yellowstone National Park Closed Due to Hazardous Flooding and Rockslides

In the 24 hours before mid-day Monday, more than two inches of rain fell on several cities near Yellowstone

High water levels in the Gardner River alongside the North Entrance Road of Yellowstone National Park on June 13, 2022.
Rangers closed all entrances to Yellowstone National Park on Monday due to flooding, rockslides and "extremely hazardous conditions" inside the massive reserve, officials said.

Power outages have also plagued the 2.2-million acre park, which includes portions of Wyoming, Montana and Idaho, officials said.

In the 24 hours before mid-day Monday, more than two inches of rain fell on several cities near Yellowstone, such as: Quadrant, Wyoming (2.68 inches); West Yellowstone, Montana (2.11 inches); Soda Butte, Montana (2.82 inches); and Gardiner, Montana (1.29 inches).

"With additional rainfall forecasted, the park does not want large numbers of day-use visitors stranded in the park," according to a park statement.

