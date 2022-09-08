World Says Goodbye to Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's Longest-Serving Monarch

Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-serving monarch, has died at the age of 96. Buckingham Palace announced her death at Balmoral Castle, her Scotland residence, following months of health concerns that limited public appearances, including limited time at her own Platinum Jubilee.

As mourners crowded Buckingham Palace, flags were lowered at Windsor Castle and Balmoral Castle in Scotland, as well as the White House and Congress in her honor.

There will be a 10-day mourning period before her funeral, where her body will be moved to Edinburgh and then London, before her funeral in Westminister Abbey.