A woman was arrested Wednesday after video captured an attack on a taco street vendor in the Watts area of Los Angeles.

The altercation happened at the Tacos Ortiz taco stand located on 1651 E. 103rd Street on Sunday at around 6 p.m., according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Details about the arrested confirmed by Los Angeles police were not immediately available.

According to the street vendor, the woman, wearing a purple tie-dye shirt, had been taking tacos without paying. They say this has happened a few times in the past, but this time they denied her service.

According to LAPD, the woman used pepper spray on the street vendors.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

The video shared on social media shows the woman grabbing and shaking the taco stand table. At one point she grabs their street sign and throws it at the vendors. She can be seen swinging wildly at one of the people working at the stand.

The woman is then seen getting into the passenger side of a pink Lexus sedan and speeding away.