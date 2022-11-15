NASA is set to launch the Artemis I moon mission on Wednesday after months of delays, most recently due to Hurricane Nicole. The launch will mark phase one of a plan to put humans back on the moon for the first time since NASA's Apollo program ended in 1972.

The Artemis I mission, which will send an empty crew capsule around the moon and back, will test the space agency's new Space Launch System (SLS) and Orion spacecraft. The rocket returned to the launch pad at Kennedy Space Center on Nov. 4 more than a month after Hurricane Ian forced the rocket back to the hangar at the end of September.

There are three successive Artemis missions in the works with the first leg of mission I expected to lift off on Wednesday. Here’s what that will look like: