From a kangaroo seemingly rocking out on an air guitar to a fox taking a "smoke break" on a twig cigar, the 2023 Comedy Wildlife Photography Award winners and finalists are a hoot, and will surely make you say "animals, they're just like us."
Thousands of photos from 85 countries were submitted. There were six categories of winners. The top prize went to photographer Jason Moore for his photo "Air Guitar Roo." Moore said he took the photo in a wildflower field in the suburbs of Perth, Australia in 2021.
"I was driving past a mob of Western Grey Kangaroos feeding in an open field that was filled with attractive yellow flowers," Moore said. "I had my camera with me, so I stopped to grab a few photos. I suddenly noticed this individual adopt a humorous pose - to me it looks like he's practicing strumming on his air guitar.”
The comical awards is for a serious cause. Photographers Paul Joynson-Hicks and Tom Sullam launched the competition to promote wildlife conservation. This year's event supports Whitley Fund for Nature, a U.K.-based charity that helps fund conservationists around the world.
Scroll below to see some of this year's hilarious winners and honorable mentions:
