See all the excitement of Super Bowl LVIII in pictures

The biggest sports night of the year has arrived.

The Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers are competing in Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, with the NFL set to crown its newest champion.

Combine the grandeur of the Super Bowl with the presence of Taylor Swift and other A-list celebrities and the backdrop of the Las Vegas strip, and it makes for some incredible images.

Here are some photos from the big game.

The gallery is being updated as new photos become available.