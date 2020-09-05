Tropical Storm Julio Forms in Pacific Off Southwest Mexico

Tropical Storm Julio formed Saturday in the Pacific off Mexico's southwestern coast, and forecasters said it was expected to remain offshore and gain little strength over the next few days.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said the storm had maximum sustained winds of 40 mph late Saturday. Its center was about 165 miles south of Manzanillo, Mexico, and moving to the west-northwest at 17 mph.

The center said Julio was predicted to stay at sea while moving parallel to Mexico's coast and would likely dissipate by Tuesday.