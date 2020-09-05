tropical storm

Tropical Storm Julio Forms in Pacific Off Southwest Mexico

Julio was predicted to stay at sea while moving parallel to Mexico's coast and would likely dissipate by Tuesday

Hurricane Season
AP

Tropical Storm Julio formed Saturday in the Pacific off Mexico's southwestern coast, and forecasters said it was expected to remain offshore and gain little strength over the next few days.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said the storm had maximum sustained winds of 40 mph late Saturday. Its center was about 165 miles south of Manzanillo, Mexico, and moving to the west-northwest at 17 mph.

The center said Julio was predicted to stay at sea while moving parallel to Mexico's coast and would likely dissipate by Tuesday.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

tropical stormMexicoNational Hurricane Center
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us