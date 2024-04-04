hurricane season

Forecasters predicting ‘very active' 2024 Atlantic hurricane season. Here's why

The hurricane season begins June 1 and ends November 30

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

Forecasters are predicting a "very active" 2024 Atlantic hurricane season, with 23 named storms and 11 hurricanes expected.

Of those 11 hurricanes, five are expected to be major, according to the Colorado State University Tropical Meteorology Project's predictions released on Thursday.

24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

Dr. Philip Klotzbach, the hurricane specialist at CSU, attributed the prediction in part to "extremely warm" tropical Atlantic waters.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

A likely La Nina pattern was also a factor in the prediction, Klotzbach said.

The hurricane season begins June 1 and ends November 30.

U.S. & World

solar eclipse

Awe and dread: How religions have responded to total solar eclipses over the centuries

Florida

Brazilian skydiver killed, another injured after mid-air collision over Florida airport

An average hurricane season generally produces 14 named storms and seven hurricanes.

Klotzbach said seasons with a similar forecast include 2020, a record-breaking year for activity that saw 30 named storms and 13 hurricanes.

The 2023 hurricane season saw 21 storms and seven hurricanes.

It was quite an unusual hurricane season from a meteorological standpoint, above-average and at the same time ordinary. NBC6's First Alert Weather team explains.

The U.S.’s National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is expected to release their forecast in May.

This article tagged under:

hurricane season
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us