Pictures: Mass Protests Roil Iran Over Woman's Death in ‘Morality' Police Custody

Protests rocked at least 50 Iranian cities and spread to Western countries over the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini after she was arrested by Iran's morality police. Amini was arrested for allegedly breaking the country's rules on wearing the hijab. She died after she was taken into custody.

Protesters, angry at the circumstances of Amini's death, cut their own hair and burned headscarves even as police arrested and killed demonstrators in violent crackdowns. Pro-government advocates held their own counter-protests in Tehran, the country's capital.

Over 1,200 demonstrators during this wave of unrest were arrested by the Associated Press' count.