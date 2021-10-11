Photos: Small Plane Crashes in Santee, California

Photos from the site of a plane crash on Monday that left two dead after a Cessna 340 crashed near Santana High School in Santee, California, and destroyed two homes.

10 photos
1/10
AP Photo/Gregory Bull
Fire crews work the scene of a small plane crash, Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, in Santee, Calif.
2/10
AP Photo/Gregory Bull
Fire crews work the scene of a small plane crash, Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, in Santee, Calif.
3/10
AP Photo/Gregory Bull
A fire official looks over the scene of a small plane crash, Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, in Santee, Calif.
4/10
SkyRanger 7
An aerial view of the homes destroyed after a small plane crash, Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, in Santee, Calif.
5/10
AP Photo/Gregory Bull
People watch emergency crews from the roof of a home at the scene of a plane crash in a neighborhood Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, in Santee, Calif.
6/10
AP Photo/Gregory Bull
Fire crews work the scene of a small plane crash, Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, in Santee, Calif.
7/10
SkyRanger 7
Firefighters on the scene after a small plane crash, Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, in Santee, Calif.
8/10
Artie Ojeda
A house burning after a small plane crash, Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, in Santee, Calif.
9/10
SkyRanger 7
An aerial view of the homes destroyed after a small plane crash, Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, in Santee, Calif.
10/10
Debris at the scene after a small plane crash, Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, in Santee, Calif.

This article tagged under:

Californiaplane crashSantee

