10 people injured after falling from US-Mexico border fence in California

Ten people have been hospitalized after falling from the border fence near the Tijuana River Valley, south of San Diego, on Saturday afternoon, officials said.

Around 4 p.m., the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department received reports from Border Patrol that people climbing the fence fell.

When crews arrived at the scene, they found 10 individuals, who were then taken to the hospital with various injuries, the worst being broken bones, according to SDFD Battalion Chief Oscar Rodriguez.

"We did have some children that were accompanied there, so we did transport those children with the parents to the trauma centers throughout the city," Rodriguez told NBC San Diego.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

No other details were immediately available.