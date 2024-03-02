US-Mexico Border

10 people injured after falling from US-Mexico border fence in California

The individuals were taken to the hospital with various injuries, the worst being broken bones, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department

By Danielle Smith

Ten people have been hospitalized after falling from the border fence near the Tijuana River Valley, south of San Diego, on Saturday afternoon, officials said.

Around 4 p.m., the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department received reports from Border Patrol that people climbing the fence fell.

When crews arrived at the scene, they found 10 individuals, who were then taken to the hospital with various injuries, the worst being broken bones, according to SDFD Battalion Chief Oscar Rodriguez.

"We did have some children that were accompanied there, so we did transport those children with the parents to the trauma centers throughout the city," Rodriguez told NBC San Diego.

No other details were immediately available.

