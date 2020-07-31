Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Justice Ginsburg Released From Hospital, ‘Doing Well'

Ginsburg is the oldest justice on the nine-member court

In this Dec. 15, 2018, file photo, Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg speaks at the David Berg Distinguished Speakers Series at the New York Academy of Medicine in New York.
AP Photo/Rebecca Gibian

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was released from a New York City hospital on Friday, court officials said.

The 87-year-old Ginsburg underwent a minimally invasive procedure earlier in the week to "revise a bile duct stent" at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. The stent had originally been placed last August, when Ginsburg was treated for a cancerous tumor on her pancreas.

On Friday, the court said Ginsburg was "home and doing well."

U.S. & World

coronavirus 15 hours ago

Virus Updates: Jobless Benefits Expire; Fauci Optimistic of Vaccine by Early Winter

Twitter 3 hours ago

Florida Teen ‘Mastermind' Among 3 Charged in Massive Twitter Hack

Earlier in the week a statement said that, according to Ginsburg's doctors, "stent revisions are common occurrences and the procedure, performed using endoscopy and medical imaging guidance, was done to minimize the risk of future infection."

The procedure follows another one earlier this month at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore to clean out the stent. Ginsburg had gone to the hospital after experiencing fever and chills and was treated for a possible infection.

Ginsburg, the oldest justice on the nine-member court, announced earlier this month that she is receiving chemotherapy for a recurrence of cancer. The liberal justice, who has had four earlier bouts with cancer, said her treatment so far has succeeded in reducing lesions on her liver.

This article tagged under:

Ruth Bader GinsburgU.S. Supreme Court
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us