Iowa

Iowa Woman Attacked and Killed by Her 5 Great Danes

The Clay County Sheriff's Office said the dogs were euthanized.

Great Dane Generic
AP

A northwest Iowa woman who was found in a ditch died after being attacked by her five Great Danes, authorities said Wednesday.

A man found the woman in a rural area of Clay County on Monday but couldn't get close to her because of several large dogs, NBC affiliate KTIV-TV reports.

The Clay County Sheriff's Office says the man reported what he found and deputies determined the woman was dead. She was identified as Mindy Kiepe, 43, of Rossie.

The state medical examiner said Wednesday that Kiepe died of multiple dog bites. An investigation determined Kiepe's Great Danes caused her death.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Kiepe lived at a farm near where her body was found.

The sheriff's office said the dogs were euthanized.

Alligator Aug 16

Alligator Found ‘Guarding' Body of 88-Year-Old Woman After Deadly Attack in S.C.

guinness world records May 5

Texas Great Dane Zeus Officially Named World's Tallest Dog

“Leash aggression” is a common problem among dogs, but behavioral training can help.
Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Iowadogs
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us