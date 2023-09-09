‘Gas Hat' Jan. 6 rioter who first breached Capitol tunnel entrance arrested by FBI

The man who federal authorities say set off a brutal battle with police at the lower west tunnel of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 was arrested Friday, nearly two years after he was identified by online sleuths.

Gregory Mijares was identified by online "Sedition Hunters" in 2021. An FBI affidavit said the bureau received a tip in October 2021, and then interviewed Mijares in March 2023.

Mijares was arrested in Crown Point, Indiana, on Friday, according to court records, and charged with felony civil disorder along with two misdemeanor charges.

Video footage shows Mijares was the first rioter to enter the Capitol through the lower west terrace doors on Jan. 6, 2021. The lower west terrace was the site of some of the worst violence at the Capitol that day. Several police officers sustained major injuries, and rioter Rosanne Boyland died amid the chaos.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Mijares earned the nickname "Gas Hat" because footage showed him wearing his gas mask like a hat during part of the battle inside the tunnel.

In Thursday’s Jan. 6 hearing, Rep. Pete Aguilar revealed that John Eastman emailed Rudy Giuliani after the Capitol riot asking to be on the “pardon list.”

Read the full story at NBCNews.com here.