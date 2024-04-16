Fans petition Sky to move Caitlin Clark, Fever game to United Center

If you want catch Caitlin Clark go head to head with Angel Reese and Kamilla Cardoso in Chicago this WNBA season, it's going to cost a pretty penny.

The lowest priced tickets for the first Chicago Sky game against the Indiana Fever at Wintrust Arena this season cost $325 and the most expensive courtside seats are selling for as high as $1,700 on Tickermaster.

The Las Vegas Aces have moved their June 2 home game against the Fever from Michelob Ultra Arena to the larger T-Mobile Arena, and many fans are begging the Sky to follow their lead. There's even an active Change.org petition imploring the team to move the highly anticipated June 23 contest to the United Center.

"The United Center has more than double the capacity of the Sky's own Wintrust Arena," the petition reads. "The Las Vegas Aces have already made a move like this for their game against the Fever this summer. This larger capacity would certainly draw Iowa fans and Alumni from all across the Midwest!"

Wintrust Arena can seat up to 10,000 people, whereas the United Center has a capacity of 20,917 for basketball games.

