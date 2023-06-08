Donald Trump

Donald Trump indicted in classified documents probe

The federal investigation has focused not only on Trump's possession of classified documents, including at the top-secret level, but also on the refusal of Trump to return the records when asked

Joe Raedle/Getty Images

A federal grand jury has indicted Donald Trump in connection with his mishandling of more than 100 classified documents that were discovered last year at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, making the twice-impeached former commander-in-chief the first former president to face federal criminal charges.

Trump said Thursday night that his attorneys were informed that he’s been indicted in the special counsel’s investigation into his handling of classified documents.

In a post on his social media platform Truth Social, Trump said: “The corrupt Biden Administration has informed my attorneys that I have been Indicted, seemingly over the Boxes Hoax.”

NBC News has confirmed Trump's indictment. He has received a summons to appear in U.S. district court on June 13.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

A judge released a redacted affidavit Friday, outlining the Justice Department’s probable cause for the Aug. 8 search of former President Trump’s residence at Mar-a-Lago.

For more on. this story, go to NBC News.

This article tagged under:

Donald Trump
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us