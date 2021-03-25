winter storm

At Least 111 Killed in Texas' February Winter Storm: DSHS

At least 111 people are dead as a result of the winter storm that knocked out power to millions of Texans last month, according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services released on Thursday.

The DSHS said that between Feb. 11 and March 5, 111 Texans died as a result of the winter storm that dropped temperatures well below freezing for several days, including below zero in North Texas.

So far, there have not been any deaths related to the winter storm reported in Tarrant or Denton counties. However, there were three in Dallas County, two in Collin County, two in Hill County and one in Greyson County. A full list is below.

The state health department said they have been notified of storm-related deaths three ways.

  • Medical certifiers submit a DSHS form specifying that a particular death was related to a disaster.
  • Medical certifiers flag a death record as disaster-related.
  • DSHS epidemiologists match public reports of disaster-related deaths to death records.

While DSHS disaster epidemiologists continue to reconcile information about the causes of death from the storm, the majority of storm-related deaths verified so far have been associated with hypothermia.

There have also been multiple deaths caused by motor vehicle accident, carbon monoxide poisoning, medical equipment failure, falls, and fire.

The DSHS said the data is still preliminary and is subject to change as more death records are reviewed and as more information is gathered. They expect the information will be updated weekly.

County Number of Deaths
Aransas1
Armstrong1
Bandera1
Bexar4
Brazoria1
Cass1
Clay1
Coleman2
Collin2
Dallas3
Ector1
Ellis2
Fayette1
Fort Bend3
Freestone1
Frio1
Galveston6
Grayson1
Hale1
Harris31
Henderson2
Hill2
Hopkins1
Hunt1
Kaufman1
Kendall1
Kerr1
Lamar1
Lavaca2
Lee1
Leon1
Limestone1
McLennan1
Montgomery2
Pecos1
Rusk1
San Saba1
Schleicher1
Sutton1
Taylor6
Travis9
Trinity1
Uvalde1
Webb1
Wharton1
Wichita2
Williamson2
Total111 

