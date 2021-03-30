Bolingbrook

Man Shot Following Dispute in Bolingbrook Walmart Parking Lot, Officials Say

Police in suburban Bolingbrook say a man was shot in the chest following a dispute in the parking lot of a Walmart Tuesday.

According to a press release, officers were called to the location in the 200 block of South Bolingbrook Drive at approximately 4:08 p.m. after receiving reports that a man had been shot.

Officers were told that the man had been shot following a dispute with another individual, and that the two men may have known each other.

The alleged gunman fled the scene into a group of townhomes to the south of the store.

The suspect is described as a light-skinned Black male, wearing a puffy white coat, a black or gray shirt and tan pants.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Bolingbrook police at 630-226-8620, or Crimestoppers at 630-378-4772.

