‘You Get Horrified:' Mom Shares Story After Son Carjacked in Schaumburg

As officials in suburban Schaumburg investigate a pair of carjackings that have occurred in the community within recent days, a mother is sharing the harrowing story of how her son was robbed at gunpoint in a well-lit parking lot.

According to officials, the first theft occurred in the parking lot of the Schaumburg Sport Center in the 1000 block of Irving Park Road on Sunday evening.

The victim in the case, who declined to be identified, says that he was reaching into his car to get a mask when two men walked up to him, demanding his keys.

“He kind of just lifted up his hoodie enough so I could see the gun, and then right after that there was a verbal threat that if ‘you call the police, we know you,’” the teen said.

The teen’s car was stolen in the incident, and a K9 sweep of the area did not yield any additional information on suspects. Officials at the Schaumburg Sport Center say they have turned over surveillance footage to police.

“Of course you get horrified. All you can say is thank God he’s okay,” Alpa Cobb, the teen’s mother, said.

A second carjacking was reported Monday evening in the 400 block of Tebay Place. Officers responded to the area, but were told the vehicle had already fled the scene.

A short-time later, the vehicle was involved in a two-vehicle crash near Springinsguth and Wise Road, according to police.

A 17-year-old who was in the stolen vehicle was taken into custody, according to authorities. An individual in the other vehicle was taken to Alexian Brothers Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

It is unclear at this time if the two carjackings are related, and an investigation remains ongoing.

Cobb says that she was told that the individuals involved would likely “get off with minor misdemeanors based on Chicago and Cook County laws,” but that the incident has left her family shaken.

“Yeah, it’s worrisome,” she said.