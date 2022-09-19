You Can Visit More Than 150 Architectural Wonders During Open House Chicago Next Month. Here's Where to Go

Members of the public will soon have the rare chance to visit scores of architectural masterpieces scattered across the Chicago area, including many that aren't typically open to the public.

Open House Chicago, a two-day festival organized by the Chicago Architecture Center, returns to the city and suburbs Oct. 15-16, giving visitors a look inside architecturally, historically and culturally significant sites. During the course of the weekend, more than 150 sites in at least 20 Chicago neighborhoods will be open for tours, according to the event's website.

If you aren't able to make it that weekend, you can still stop by and see the buildings' impressive exteriors and take part in a suite of virtual programs. Organizers say individual sites may have certain requirements for entry, such as proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 test results. Each site's description will contain the requirements, if any exist, in its online description, organizers said.

Among the many participating locations are the Chicago Board of Trade Building, Bahá'í House of Worship, Willis Tower, Chinese American Museum of Chicago and Avalon Regal Theater. Entry is free unless noted.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

A full list of sites - from Wilmette to Chicago's Beverly neighborhood - is available on the event's website.