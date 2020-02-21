See Inside Chicago’s New Board Game Cafe from Cards Against Humanity

Cards Against Humanity has officially opened a Chicago Board Game Cafe in Chicago.

Located inside the Margie’s Candies building at 1965 N. Milwaukee Ave. in the Logan Square neighborhood, the cafe features a full restaurant and bar with board games, a shop and escape rooms from The House Theatre.

The cafe has a "bank vault" that has been converted into a library with more than 300 game options for guests to check out, including the ever-popular Cards Against Humanity. "Game teachers" will "help guests find the right game to fit their experience level and interests, and help them learn how to play," according to the cafe.

“The gaming scene isn’t necessarily known for being the most welcoming or inclusive community, but we really want to turn that on its head,” Eric Garneau, the cafe’s director of games and retail, said in a statement in October. “We think that games are for everyone, and we’re really excited to teach people their first board game, or run their first D&D campaign.”

At 14,000 square feet, the cafe dubbed itself the city's first "full-service board game cafe." It officially opened on Valentine's Day.