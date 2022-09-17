Woman Killed, Another Wounded, in Fuller Park Car Accident

One woman was killed and another was critically injured in a car accident early Saturday near Fuller Park.

The driver, a 45-year-old woman, was in a white SUV with a 46-year-old woman in the 5100 block of South State Street when an 18-year-old man in a pickup truck struck their car at about 2 a.m. after failing to stop at a red light, Chicago police said.

The older woman was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead, police said.

The other woman was taken to an area hospital, where she was listed in critical condition, police said.

The driver of the pickup truck was not injured.

The Major Accidents Unit was investigating.