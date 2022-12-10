Woman Found Dead Inside Evanston Hotel

Police are investigating after a woman was found dead Saturday inside a hotel in north suburban Evanston, according to authorities.

Evanston police stated officers were called to the Holiday Inn on Sherman Avenue at around 11:16 a.m. after a person was found dead in a hotel room. The individual, said to be a woman in her 20s to 30s, was originally discovered by hotel cleaning staff, which informed management who called 911.

As of Saturday evening, it remained unclear if foul play was suspected.

The cause and manner of death have yet to be determined.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Evanston Police Department Detective Bureau at 847-866-5040 or text Text-A-Tip to CRIMES (274637) then start your message with "EDPTIP."