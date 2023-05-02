Woman Found Beaten to Death in Rogers Park Home

A woman was beaten to death in Rogers Park on Monday, the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.
A woman was found unresponsive with bruises to her face and body inside a home in the 1700 block of West Estes Avenue, police said.
Police classified the incident as a death investigation, meaning the manner of death hasn’t been determined, but autopsy results from the medical examiner categorized it as a homicide.
A man was questioned by police, but no arrests have been made. Detectives are investigating.
