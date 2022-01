A woman was fatally hit by a vehicle Wednesday night in South Shore.

The woman, whose age wasn’t known, walked into the street about 8 p.m. in the 6800 block of South Stony Island Avenue when she was struck by a 64-year-old man driving an SUV, Chicago police said.

She was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police. Her name hasn’t been released.

The driver didn’t suffer any injuries and was issued citations, police said.