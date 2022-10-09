Wilco

Wilco to Play 2 Surprise Shows at Carol's Pub Tonight

The Chicago-based alternative band will play at 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. Sunday night at the Uptown venue

Wilco9997
Gabe Lawrence

Critically acclaimed Chicago-based alternative rock band Wilco announced two surprise shows Sunday night at Carol's Pub in Uptown, with tickets only being available at the box office.

The shows are both for ages 21+, with wristbands for the show costing $25 per person. Customers purchasing tickets at the box office can buy up to two wristbands per person.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Doors will open at 5:30 p.m., with the first show beginning at 7 p.m. and the second show scheduled for 9 p.m.

Wilco has been active since 1994 and are currently promoting their 12th album, "Cruel Country."

This article tagged under:

WilcoNorth Side
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us