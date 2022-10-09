Wilco to Play 2 Surprise Shows at Carol's Pub Tonight

Critically acclaimed Chicago-based alternative rock band Wilco announced two surprise shows Sunday night at Carol's Pub in Uptown, with tickets only being available at the box office.

The shows are both for ages 21+, with wristbands for the show costing $25 per person. Customers purchasing tickets at the box office can buy up to two wristbands per person.

Doors will open at 5:30 p.m., with the first show beginning at 7 p.m. and the second show scheduled for 9 p.m.

Wilco has been active since 1994 and are currently promoting their 12th album, "Cruel Country."