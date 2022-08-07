White Sox' Tim Anderson Has Suspension Cut to Two Games

Tim Anderson's suspension reduced to 2 games originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Tim Anderson’s suspension for making contact with an umpire last month has been reduced to two games.

Major League Baseball originally handed down a three-game suspension after Anderson’s helmet made contact with home plate umpire Nick Mahrley’s hat in a game against the Oakland A’s last month.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Tim Anderson has been ejected pic.twitter.com/IlnsTI8kKR — White Sox Talk (@NBCSWhiteSox) July 30, 2022

Anderson will serve his suspension on Sunday against the Rangers and then on Tuesday in the first game of a doubleheader against the Royals. The time off is, perhaps, needed for the All-Star shortstop, who is 0 for his last 15 at-bats.