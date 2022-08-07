White Sox' Tim Anderson Has Suspension Cut to Two Games

Tim Anderson's suspension reduced to 2 games originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago
Tim Anderson’s suspension for making contact with an umpire last month has been reduced to two games.
Major League Baseball originally handed down a three-game suspension after Anderson’s helmet made contact with home plate umpire Nick Mahrley’s hat in a game against the Oakland A’s last month.
Anderson will serve his suspension on Sunday against the Rangers and then on Tuesday in the first game of a doubleheader against the Royals. The time off is, perhaps, needed for the All-Star shortstop, who is 0 for his last 15 at-bats.
