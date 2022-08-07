White Sox' Tim Anderson Has Suspension Cut to Two Games

By Tori Rubinstein

Tim Anderson's suspension reduced to 2 games originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Tim Anderson’s suspension for making contact with an umpire last month has been reduced to two games.

Major League Baseball originally handed down a three-game suspension after Anderson’s helmet made contact with home plate umpire Nick Mahrley’s hat in a game against the Oakland A’s last month.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Anderson will serve his suspension on Sunday against the Rangers and then on Tuesday in the first game of a doubleheader against the Royals. The time off is, perhaps, needed for the All-Star shortstop, who is 0 for his last 15 at-bats.

Copyright RSN
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us