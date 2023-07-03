Planning to set off fireworks? Here's which ones are legal in Illinois and which aren't

Like clockwork each Fourth of July, colorful displays of fireworks dazzle the night sky in celebration of the nation's independence. The tradition dates back hundreds of years and is often synonymous with the holiday.

While fireworks can no doubt be impressive, they're also dangerous and typically result in thousands of injuries a year.

As a result, dozens of states, including Illinois, have implemented laws restricting which types of fireworks can be purchased and set off. If you've been thinking about doing fireworks on your own, here's a breakdown from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources on which types are permitted, along with which ones are prohibited:

Legal in Illinois

The following fireworks, mainly novelty effects, are permitted under state law. However, each municipality can implement an ordinance banning such items, so you'll want to check what the situation is in your community before purchasing any of the below items.

Snake or glow worm pellets

Smoke devices

Trick noisemakers known as "party poppers," "booby traps" or "snappers"

Sparklers

Toy pistols, toy canes, toy guns, or other devices in which paper or plastic caps containing twenty-five hundredths

Grains (16 mg) or less of explosive compound are used, provided they are so constructed that the hand cannot come in contact with the cap when in place for the explosion

Toy pistol paper or plastic caps that contain less than twenty hundredths grains (13 mg) of explosive mixture

Single tube fountains not containing more than 75 grams total of pyrotechnic composition

Cone fountains with 50 grams total of pyrotechnic composition or less

Multiple-tube fountains not containing more than 500 grams total of pyrotechnic composition

Mines, comets, parachutes, shells and fancy florals that contain a maximum of 40 grams of chemical composition and no more than 20 grams of lift charge

Illegal in Illinois

The following fireworks are prohibited in Illinois on a state level: