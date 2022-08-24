Waukegan Officer Fatally Shot Man Armed With Knife, Hammer and Gasoline Can, Police Say

An officer shot and killed a man that was reportedly armed with several weapons, including a gasoline can that was taped to his chest, when the man made advances toward him Wednesday afternoon in Waukegan, officials said.

At approximately 12:45 p.m., Waukegan police said they responded to calls of a dispute between neighbors on the 1000th block of Glen Court, where one of the neighbors was reportedly trying to start a chainsaw and also had gasoline with him.

When police arrived, the wooden fence separating the neighbors' properties was on fire.

Officials said an officer retrieved a fire extinguisher from his car and walked toward the blaze when a man approached him with a knife and hammer, as well as gasoline.

According to police, the officer asked the man to stop advancing, but as the man reportedly refused to listen, the officer opened fire, striking the man. The man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Authorities identified the man as a Waukegan resident in his 20s. The officer is said to be a 15-year police veteran in his 30s.

The investigation is ongoing, and Waukegan police chief Keith Zupec has requested that the Illinois State Police look into the incident.

NBC 5 has yet to independently verify the account of events provided by police.