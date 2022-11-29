Morton Grove

Watch: ‘Christmas Vacation' Star Chevy Chase Plugs in Holiday Lights at Suburban Restaurant

The display features more than 13,000 lights

This holiday season, Santa isn't the only one coming to town -- the real Clark Griswold made an appearance too.

On Tuesday evening, iconic comedic star Chevy Chase paid homage to his role in the cult classic "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation," plugging in the holiday lights at a restaurant in suburban Morton Grove.

The event took place at Raising Canes, located at 6881 W. Dempster St. Chase was joined by the restaurant's founder Todd Graves to plug in an elaborate display that featured more than 13,000 lights.

Chase also filmed a commercial at the event, which drew dozens of onlookers and fans.

National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation saw its theatrical release in December 1989, and starred Chase alongside Randy Quaid and Beverly D'Angelo.

This article tagged under:

Morton GroveWinter holidays
