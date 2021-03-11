Wandella Boat Tours Return to the Chicago River Friday For the 2021 Season

Wandella boat tours, featuring the infamous architecture tour, will return to the Chicago River Friday with spring just around the corner.

Beginning this weekend, Wandella will run Chicago River Architecture Tours from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., some lasting 45 minutes and others lasting 90.

For a 45-minute boat tour, adults cost $23 and children cost $9. Tickets for the 90-minute tour are set at $39 for adults and $18 for children.

Wandella noted that tickets must be purchased by credit card only either online, on the phone or at the on-site ticket office. No cash will be accepted for purchases.

To reserve tickets, click here.

Due to coronavirus mitigations, Wandella requires all guests to wear a face covering while on the docks and on board the boat, even while outside. The boat tour company also asked that people practice social distancing between other guests and employees.

Chicago can expect a sunny weekend to take a trip along the river. Friday, opening day for boat tours, will likely include party cloudy skies with highs in the mid 50s. Mostly sunny skies are then on tap for Saturday with a high of 50.