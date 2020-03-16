Viewers Share Their Work-From-Home Scenes as Coronavirus Concerns Keep Them Inside Published 29 mins ago • Updated 27 mins ago 10 photos 1/10 Bob Van Tieghem My daughter’s temporary office in the basement of our home. Bob Van Tieghem 2/10 Deborah Kevan My job is selling on eBay to make money to pay for my health insurance. I am a senior citizen. (63)My workspace was brightened by the beautiful flowers my husband got me. 3/10 Mallory and Samantha Matuga, 8th Grade London Middle School Wheeling CCSD21 4/10 Lyra Serra This is my husband teaching guitar remotely from home. He also teaches in Elgin Community College, Quest Academy, and Music Room. He has video presentations and booklets for his students, even before the Coronavirus. Proud of him! Thanks! Pic and video of Steven Serra, owner of Small House Songs. If you need private lessons, pls contact 5/10 Alaina O'Rourke Hello NBC, I knew I couldn’t sit all day… So, makeshift standup desk! Best, Alaina 6/10 Paige Niemi I’ve got the Netflix fireplace going to create a more cozy atmosphere! Paige N. Palatine, IL 7/10 Rachel Shlimon 8/10 Joe Y. 9/10 Anibal Perez 10/10 Anibal Perez This article tagged under: coronaviruswork from home 0 More Photo Galleries Coronavirus: A Look Inside RUSH University Medicine’s ‘Forward Triage Area’ These Brookfield Zoo Giraffes Just Went Outside After Chicago’s Long Winter, And Their Expression is All of Us Photos: Tornadoes Leave Behind Trails of Devastation in Nashville Snapshots: 2020 Chicago Polar Plunge