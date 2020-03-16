Viewers Share Their Work-From-Home Scenes as Coronavirus Concerns Keep Them Inside

10 photos
1/10
Bob Van Tieghem
My daughter’s temporary office in the basement of our home. Bob Van Tieghem
2/10
Deborah Kevan
My job is selling on eBay to make money to pay for my health insurance. I am a senior citizen. (63)My workspace was brightened by the beautiful flowers my husband got me.
3/10
Mallory and Samantha Matuga, 8th Grade London Middle School Wheeling CCSD21
4/10
Lyra Serra
This is my husband teaching guitar remotely from home. He also teaches in Elgin Community College, Quest Academy, and Music Room. He has video presentations and booklets for his students, even before the Coronavirus. Proud of him! Thanks! Pic and video of Steven Serra, owner of Small House Songs. If you need private lessons, pls contact
5/10
Alaina O'Rourke
Hello NBC, I knew I couldn’t sit all day… So, makeshift standup desk! Best, Alaina
6/10
Paige Niemi
I’ve got the Netflix fireplace going to create a more cozy atmosphere! Paige N. Palatine, IL
7/10
Rachel Shlimon
8/10
Joe Y.
9/10
Anibal Perez
10/10
Anibal Perez

This article tagged under:

coronaviruswork from home

More Photo Galleries

Coronavirus: A Look Inside RUSH University Medicine’s ‘Forward Triage Area’
Coronavirus: A Look Inside RUSH University Medicine’s ‘Forward Triage Area’
These Brookfield Zoo Giraffes Just Went Outside After Chicago’s Long Winter, And Their Expression is All of Us
These Brookfield Zoo Giraffes Just Went Outside After Chicago’s Long Winter, And Their Expression is All of Us
Photos: Tornadoes Leave Behind Trails of Devastation in Nashville
Photos: Tornadoes Leave Behind Trails of Devastation in Nashville
Snapshots: 2020 Chicago Polar Plunge
Snapshots: 2020 Chicago Polar Plunge
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Health U.S. & World
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us