Video Shows 2 Persons of Interest in Lake View Homicide: Chicago Police

Chicago police have released surveillance footage of two persons of interest in a homicide earlier this year in the city's Lake View neighborhood, police said.

The homicide occurred at approximately 10:17 p.m. March 27 in the 3400 block of North Clark Street, officials said. Video posted by the Chicago Police Department to YouTube shows the two men walking together and a still photo of one of the men armed with a handgun.

One individual is believed to be between 15 and 25 years old, 5 feet 8 inches to 6 feet tall and 155 to 175 pounds, according to authorities. He was wearing a black ski mask, black hooded-sweatshirt and jeans at the time of the homicide.

The second individual is said to be between 15 and 25 years old, 5 feet 6 inches to 5 feet 9 inches tall and 225 to 275 pounds. He was wearing a face mask, grey hooded-sweatshirt and black jeans.

Anyone with information about the men is asked to call Area Three detectives at 312-744-8261 or submit an anonymous tip online at cpdtip.com