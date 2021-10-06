Edgewater Beach

‘Very Large' Crane Tipping Sparks Evacuation of Nearby Building, CTA Delays

Chicago Fire Department

A building in Chicago's Edgewater Beach neighborhood has been partially evacuated and CTA lines have been halted after a "very large" crane toppled over at a construction site Wednesday afternoon, according to fire officials.

Chicago Fire officials tweeted that the crane tipped near 1100 Bryn Mawr in a construction accident, also impacting the power lines in the area.

CTA announced the Red, Purple and Brown lines are standing or temporarily suspected near the "obstruction." Shuttle buses are available for travelers between Belmont and Howard, the transit authority added.

Officials have not provided additional information at this time.

