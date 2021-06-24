University of Chicago Student Missing in Florida Building Collapse, Family Says

A University of Chicago student and his girlfriend were among those reported missing after a 12-story beachfront condo building collapsed in a town outside Miami, killing at least one person and trapping residents in rubble and twisted metal.

Ilan Naibryf, a 21-year-old student at the University of Chicago and his girlfriend, Deborah Berezdivin, were inside the building when it collapsed early Thursday.

Don't miss local breaking news and weather! Download our mobile app for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Naibryf's mother posted on Facebook, pleading for information regarding her son.

At least 99 people were still unaccounted for at midday, several hours after the collapse, authorities said, raising fears that the death toll could climb sharply.